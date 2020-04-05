Global Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Real Time Location System (RTLS) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Real Time Location System (RTLS) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Real-time location system (RTLS) is one of many techniques for detecting the current geographic location of a target, possibly from the vehicle to the manufacturing plant. The use of RTLS products for more and more industries, including supply chain management (SCM), health care, military, retail, entertainment and postal and courier services.
In 2018, the global Real Time Location System (RTLS) market size was 1900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 10100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 23.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Real Time Location System (RTLS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Real Time Location System (RTLS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Stanley Healthcare
Ekahau
Zebra Technologies
CenTrak
IBM
Intelleflex
Midmark RTLS
TeleTracking
Ubisense Group
Savi Technology
Identec Solutions
AiRISTA
Sonitor Technologies
Axcess International
Essensium
GE Healthcare
Humatics
BeSpoon
Intelligent Insites
Mojix
PINC Solutions
Plus Location Systems
Radianse
RF Technologies
ThingMagic
Locaris
SCHMIDT
KINGDOES
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
RFID
Wi-Fi
Ultrasound
Infrared
ZigBee
Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)
Others (GPS, Bluetooth & Combined)
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Transportation and Logistics
Industrial Manufacturing
Process Industries
Government and Defense
Retail
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Real Time Location System (RTLS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Real Time Location System (RTLS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Real Time Location System (RTLS) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
