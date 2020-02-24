Global Real-time Bidding Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Real time bidding (RTB) is a server-to-server buying process that allows inventory (ad space on websites) to be bought and sold on a per-impression basis. It happens instantaneous through an auction that determines who gets to buy a specific impression.

In 2018, the global Real-time Bidding market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Real-time Bidding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Real-time Bidding development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Google (US)

WPP (UK)

Adobe (US)

Criteo (France)

Facebook (US)

Smaato (US)

Yandex (Russia)

PubMatic (US)

Salesforce (US)

Rubicon Project (US)

MediaMath (US)

MoPub (US)

AppNexus (US)

Platform One (Japan)

Verizon Media (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Open Auction

Invited Auction

Market segment by Application, split into

Media and Entertainment

Games

Retail and eCommerce

Travel and Luxury

Mobile Apps

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Real-time Bidding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Real-time Bidding development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

