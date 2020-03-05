Global Real-time Bidding Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Real-time Bidding Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Pune , India – March 19, 2019 /MarketersMedia/ — Global Real-time Bidding Industry

New Study On “2019-2025 Real-time Bidding Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Real time bidding (RTB) is a server-to-server buying process that allows inventory (ad space on websites) to be bought and sold on a per-impression basis. It happens instantaneous through an auction that determines who gets to buy a specific impression.

In 2018, the global Real-time Bidding market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Real-time Bidding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Real-time Bidding development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Google (US)

WPP (UK)

Adobe (US)

Criteo (France)

Facebook (US)

Smaato (US)

Yandex (Russia)

PubMatic (US)

Salesforce (US)

Rubicon Project (US)

MediaMath (US)

MoPub (US)

AppNexus (US)

Platform One (Japan)

Verizon Media (US)

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3826400-global-real-time-bidding-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Open Auction

Invited Auction

Market segment by Application, split into

Media and Entertainment

Games

Retail and eCommerce

Travel and Luxury

Mobile Apps

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Real-time Bidding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Real-time Bidding development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3826400-global-real-time-bidding-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Real-time Bidding Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Open Auction

1.4.3 Invited Auction

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Real-time Bidding Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Media and Entertainment

1.5.3 Games

1.5.4 Retail and eCommerce

1.5.5 Travel and Luxury

1.5.6 Mobile Apps

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Google (US)

12.1.1 Google (US) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Real-time Bidding Introduction

12.1.4 Google (US) Revenue in Real-time Bidding Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Google (US) Recent Development

12.2 WPP (UK)

12.2.1 WPP (UK) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Real-time Bidding Introduction

12.2.4 WPP (UK) Revenue in Real-time Bidding Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 WPP (UK) Recent Development

12.3 Adobe (US)

12.3.1 Adobe (US) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Real-time Bidding Introduction

12.3.4 Adobe (US) Revenue in Real-time Bidding Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Adobe (US) Recent Development

12.4 Criteo (France)

12.4.1 Criteo (France) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Real-time Bidding Introduction

12.4.4 Criteo (France) Revenue in Real-time Bidding Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Criteo (France) Recent Development

12.5 Facebook (US)

12.5.1 Facebook (US) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Real-time Bidding Introduction

12.5.4 Facebook (US) Revenue in Real-time Bidding Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Facebook (US) Recent Development

12.6 Smaato (US)

12.6.1 Smaato (US) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Real-time Bidding Introduction

12.6.4 Smaato (US) Revenue in Real-time Bidding Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Smaato (US) Recent Development

12.7 Yandex (Russia)

12.7.1 Yandex (Russia) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Real-time Bidding Introduction

12.7.4 Yandex (Russia) Revenue in Real-time Bidding Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Yandex (Russia) Recent Development

12.8 PubMatic (US)

12.8.1 PubMatic (US) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Real-time Bidding Introduction

12.8.4 PubMatic (US) Revenue in Real-time Bidding Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 PubMatic (US) Recent Development

12.9 Salesforce (US)

12.9.1 Salesforce (US) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Real-time Bidding Introduction

12.9.4 Salesforce (US) Revenue in Real-time Bidding Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Salesforce (US) Recent Development

12.10 Rubicon Project (US)

12.10.1 Rubicon Project (US) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Real-time Bidding Introduction

12.10.4 Rubicon Project (US) Revenue in Real-time Bidding Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Rubicon Project (US) Recent Development

12.11 MediaMath (US)

12.12 MoPub (US)

12.13 AppNexus (US)

12.14 Platform One (Japan)

12.15 Verizon Media (US)

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers, Pune – 411028, Maharashtra, India

Phone: 8411985042

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3826400-global-real-time-bidding-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/global-real-time-bidding-market-2019-industry-analysis-size-share-strategies-and-forecast-to-2025/493586

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 493586

LATEST RELEASES

Cash-Only Seattle Dispensary In Greenwood Provides No Fee ATM To Customers

May 18th, 2019

Concord Roofing & Construction Receives National Best of the Best Roofing Award

May 18th, 2019

Jacob Frydman Generously Fed the Underprivileged During Passover

May 18th, 2019

Romford UK Social Media Marketing Expert Lead Generation Service Announced

May 18th, 2019

Make Money Online Quit That Job Profit Generation Software & Course Launched

May 18th, 2019

CBD Keto Coffee Creamers Hemp Oil Extract Vegan Sticks Collection Launched

May 18th, 2019

CBD Oil Home Business Anxiety Depression Insomnia Treatment Service Announced

May 18th, 2019

Property Investors Split Income Advice Chartered Accountants Sydney Specialists

May 18th, 2019

Local Jacksonville FL Stucco Repair Contractors Hurricane Ready Recommendations

May 18th, 2019

Holetown Barbados Massage Therapy Sports & Athletic Active Treatments Announced

May 18th, 2019

Bahamas Real Estate Listings: Paradise Island Condos for Sale at THIRTY-SIX

May 18th, 2019

Fragrancess.com, a leading retailer of perfumes & Cologne launches its online Store

May 18th, 2019

Loveland Medical Clinic Announces 5 Star Review Urgent Care May 2019

May 18th, 2019

Berkeley CA Coffee House Hand Roasted Beans & Seasonal Pastries Shop Opened

May 18th, 2019

Jersey City NJ Physical Therapy Center Pediatric Physical Therapy Launched