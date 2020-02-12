Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market Report grow at CAGR of 9.15%: Market Analysis, Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2021

Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market research is provided on major factors such as consumer needs and changes observed in them over time, Market Sales in terms of Value and Volume, Emerging Opportunities, Market Growth Trends, Factors Driving this Market, threats associated with them and market performance of Key Vendors along with Key Regions. This research will help you out to determine how the market will evolve, to make confident decisions to capture new opportunities. The insights of Market over past 5 years and a forecast until 2021 is provided. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project Ready-Mix Concrete market to grow at a CAGR of 9.15% during the period 2017-2021.

Scope of Ready-Mix Concrete Market:

About Readymix Concrete

Ready-mix concrete is manufactured in a factory or a plant, within certain specific guidelines, and then delivered to the construction site through a truck equipped with transit mixers. Ready-mix concrete is manufactured in a factory or a plant, within certain specific guidelines, such as in the ratio of 3:2:1, i.e., 3 parts aggregates, 2 parts water, and 1 part cement, and then delivered to a construction site through a truck equipped with transit mixers.

Market analysts forecast the global readymix concrete market to grow at a CAGR of 9.15% during the period 2017-2021.

Market driver

Advantages of ready-mix concrete over site-mix concrete.

Market challenge

Use of alternatives to conventional concrete.

Market trend

Adoption of prefabricated concrete structures.

Ready-Mix Concrete Market competition by Top manufacturers, sales, price, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer; The Top Key players are:

CEMEX, Heidelberg Cement, LafargeHolcim, Sika, Vicat, ACC, BURNCO, Buzzi Unicem, Barney & Dickenson, China ACM, China Resources Cement Holdings, Colas, CRH, Dillon Brothers Ready Mix Concrete, EUROCEMENT, Livingstonâs Concrete, Martin Marietta Materials, Neptune Readymix Concrete, PT. SCG Readymix Indonesia, RDC Concrete, RMC Readymix, R.W. Sidley, U.S. Concrete, UltraTech Cement, Vulcan Materials Company, and Votorantim Cimentos.

Regions that have been covered for this Ready-Mix Concrete Market

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

Key questions answered in this Ready-Mix Concrete Market Report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to Ready-Mix Concrete market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Further in the report, the Ready-Mix Concrete market is examined for Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin. These points are analysed for companies, types, and regions. In continuation with this data, the sale price is for various types, applications and region is also included. The Ready-Mix Concrete Market consumption for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise figures are also provided in this report.