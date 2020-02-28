Global Reactive Diluents Market Growing Demand to Impact Revenue Share during 2018 2028

Reactive diluents, commonly known as thinners, rheology modifiers, or viscosity modifiers, are generally added to adhesives, coatings, paints, and sealants, to change their concentration and make them suitable based on their application. Copolymerization further aids in proper blending of the reactive diluents with laquer. Reactive diluents result in better performance of a solution by imparting thermal stability, adhesion, tensile strength, and other physical & mechanical attributes. Other important properties that have been driving adoption of reactive diluents include their robust compatibility with solvent- and water-based paints & coatings, along with their ability to significantly reduce emissions of volatile organic compounds.

Significant developments across wide range of industrial sectors in line with technological evolution, particularly in automotive and electronics industries, have meant that demand for consumables such as adhesives and sealants have spurred in recent years. This, coupled with rapid adoption of composites as effective alternatives to traditionally-employed radical materials in the construction and automotive applications, has been underpinning demand for Reactive Diluents Market.

Future demand for reactive diluents is expected to remain underpinned by growth focus of end-use industries on adoption of lightweight materials that offer robust corrosion-resistance and mechanical resilience. Stringent regulations, imposed by the governments and regulatory bodies worldwide, on VOC emissions from the paints & coatings industries, have prompted manufacturers of reactive diluents to focus on development of eco-friendly products. Advent of the glycidyl ether as eco-friendly reactive diluents is one such recent development in the market. Foray of these green reactive diluents to arrest VOC emissions, along with their adoption as replacement for several plasticizers in adhesives, will underpin future growth of the market. Additionally, greater blending capability with various epoxy polymers and silane-modified polymers will continue to uphold growth of the reactive diluents market in the near future.

The worldwide manufacturers of reactive diluents are increasingly engaging in tactical expansion of product offerings, facility, or their global footprint, to achieve a strong hold in the worldwide e reactive diluents market. Some of the recent developments related to companies operating in the reactive diluents market, include:

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. shared the growth of VEEA monomer production capacity, in January 2018. VEEA monomer, which is generally used in UV inkjet printing as a reactive diluent, is witnessing impressive demand from Europe and the U.S.

Earlier in November 2015, another prominent player in reactive diluents market, Evonik Industries AG introduced TEGOPAC, which manufactures silane-modified polymers that give away ethanol in the curing process. These polymers reduce the viscidness of sealant formulations as well as of adhesives, and can also be used to create sealant products, and stainless adhesives.

Some of the leading stakeholders in the reactive diluents market are Evonik Industries AG, Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. Huntsman Corporation, Cargill Incorporated, Aditya Birla Chemicals, BASF SE, SACHEM Inc. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. EMS-Griltech, Ipox Chemicals GmbH, Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd. Adeka Corporation, Arkema Group, Geo Specialty Chemicals

Reactive diluents market research report offers detailed analysis of the market as well as consists of thoughtful facts and insights along with historical data, which holds market data that is industry-evaluated and statistically backed up. The report comprises of projections that are generated with the help of suitable methodologies and a set of hypotheses. In addition, the research report delivers information and study based on market classifications such as industry, end-use and region.

Reactive diluents market research report has been incorporated with first-hand information along with comprehensive analysis based on quality and quantity with the help of industry analysts. Inputs from participants and experts in the industry has also been integrated in the global report. Governing, micro and macro-economic aspects relating to parent market has been identified in the global report. Market attractiveness based on regions and segments along with qualitative impacts has also been included in the reactive diluents market research report.

