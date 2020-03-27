Global Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) Competition Situation 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Re-dispersible latex powder is a free-flowing organic polymer powder, produced through the spray drying of a wide range of monomers such as vinyl acetate, vinyl versatate, ethylene, acrylate, and styrene butadiene.
Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Europe’s economies in a state of slow growth, re-dispersible latex powder market has a certain potential in Europe, among them Europe’s demand is relatively stable. Europe market is already saturated. These few years, Europe’s re-dispersible latex powder production is more than its domestic demand; therefore, Europe would export re-dispersible latex powder to abroad countries. We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
In future, the re-dispersible latex powder industry in Europe will be turn concentrated; Europe re-dispersible latex powder consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. In Europe, Eastern Europe and the Russian market will be the next area of competition.
In recent few years, re-dispersible latex powder gross margins continue to decline. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. We believe that this industry will move towards centralization. For developing countries, the re-dispersible latex powder industry still has great potential. In Asia, Southeast Asia, India and Central Asia will have a more substantial growth. Chinese market will maintain rapid growth.
The global Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) market is valued at 1500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2130 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Wacker
Akzo Nobel
DCC
SANWEI
BASF
Shandong Xindadi
Xinjiang Huitong
Dow
VINAVIL
Hexion
Ashland
Wanwei
Acquos
Organik
Fenghua
Shaanxi Xutai
Puyang Yintai
Gemez Chemical
Guangzhou Yuanye
Zhaojia
Sailun Building
Henan Tiansheng Chem
Xinjiang Su Nok
Mizuda Bioscience
Shandong Micron
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
VAE Type
VAE-Veo Va Type
Others
Segment by Application
Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)
Construction and Tile Adhesives
Putty Powder
Dry-mix Mortars
Self-leveling Flooring Compounds
Caulks
Other Applications
