Global Razor Blade Competition Analysis 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A razor blade is a blade used in a razor, typically a flat piece of metal with a sharp edge or edges used in a safety razor which is used to remove unwanted hair from the face or body.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Razor Blade raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Razor Blade.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The average price of Razor Blade will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and cost of raw materials.

The global Razor Blade market is valued at 2570 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2530 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Razor Blade volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Razor Blade market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gillette (P&G)

Edgewell Personal Care

BIC

Laser Razor Blades

Lord

DORCO

Supermax

Harry’s (Feintechnik)

FEATHER

Benxi Jincheng

Kaili Razor

Ningbo Jiali

Liyu Razor

Shanghai Cloud

Yingjili

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Double Edge Razor Blades

Single Edge Razor Blades

Segment by Application

Men’s Razors

Women’s Razor

