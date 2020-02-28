Global Rare Earth Phosphors Market Research Report, Analysis, Key Players and Forecast till the end 2025

The global market status for Rare Earth Phosphors is precisely examined through a smart research report added to the broad database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). This study is titled “Global Rare Earth Phosphors Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, which tends to deliver in-depth knowledge associated to the Rare Earth Phosphors market for the present and forecasted period until 2025. Furthermore, the report examines the target market based on market size, revenue and geography; making it quite useful for the readers.

Rare earth phosphors are most-ly solid inorganic materials consisting of a host lattice, usually intentionally doped with impurities. The absorption of energy takes place via either the host lattice or on impurities. In addition, transfer of energy through the lattice can take place. In almost all cases, the emission originates from impurities.

With the raw material advantage, China is the dominate producer and exporter in rare earth phosphors industry. The production market share of China has reached about 63.62% in 2015. In additional, China is also the largest consumer of rare earth phosphors, about 59.12% of the global production was consumed in China in 2015. Japan is the second producer with the market share of 23.74% in 2015.Top four manufacturers in rare earth phosphors are Shannxi Irico Ohosphor Material, Jiangmen Kanhoo Industry, NICHIA, Jiangsu Tiancai, according for 36.05% of the total amount.

Global Rare Earth Phosphors market size will increase to 380 Million US$ by 2025, from 420 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of -1.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rare Earth Phosphors.

This report researches the worldwide Rare Earth Phosphors market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Rare Earth Phosphors breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

NICHIA

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Intematix Corporation

Dow Electronic Materials

OSAM

TOKYO KAGAKU KENKYUSHO

Nemoto Lumi-Materials

APN Technology

TOSHIBA MATERIALS

Phosphor Technology

Shannxi Irico Ohosphor Material

Jiangmen Kanhoo Industry

Jiangsu Tiancai

Grirem Advanced Materials

Quzhou Aoshi Te Lighting

Shanghai Yuelong New Materials

Rare Earth Phosphors Breakdown Data by Type

Rare Earth Blue Phosphor

Rare Earth Cyan Phosphor

Rare Earth Green Phosphor

Rare Earth Red Phosphor

Rare Earth Yellow Phosphor

Rare Earth Trichromatic Phosphor

Rare Earth Long Afterglow Phosphor

Rare Earth Phosphors Breakdown Data by Application

Lamp Industry

Display Industry

Special Light Industry

Others

Rare Earth Phosphors Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Rare Earth Phosphors Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Global Rare Earth Phosphors Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rare Earth Phosphors Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Rare Earth Blue Phosphor

1.4.3 Rare Earth Cyan Phosphor

1.4.4 Rare Earth Green Phosphor

1.4.5 Rare Earth Red Phosphor

1.4.6 Rare Earth Yellow Phosphor

1.4.7 Rare Earth Trichromatic Phosphor

1.4.8 Rare Earth Long Afterglow Phosphor

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Lamp Industry

1.5.3 Display Industry

1.5.4 Special Light Industry

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Production

2.1.1 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Rare Earth Phosphors Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Rare Earth Phosphors Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Rare Earth Phosphors Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Rare Earth Phosphors Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Rare Earth Phosphors Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Rare Earth Phosphors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

