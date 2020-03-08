Global Raised Access Floor Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Raised Access Floor Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Raised Access Floor Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Raised Access Floor market status and forecast, categorizes the global Raised Access Floor market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

A raised access floor comprises of load bearing floor panels laid in a horizontal grid supported by adjustable vertical pedestals to provide an under floor space for the housing and distribution of services.

The floor panels are readily removable to allow quick access to the under floor services.

Global major consumption regions are North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific etc. In 2016, Europe is a leading consumption region with a consumption amount of 14760 K Sq.m. North America and Asia-Pacific separately consumed 9991 K Sq.m. and 6982 K Sq.m.

Steel encapsulated is a traditional raised access floor, holding the largest market share of 34.28% in 2016. Calcium sulphate board and aluminum board tend to replace steel encapsulated and market share of steel encapsulated tend to decrease.

The global Raised Access Floor market is valued at 1140 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1550 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Kingspan

Haworth

CBI Europe

Polygroup

Jansen

Bathgate Flooring

MERO-TSK

PORCELANOSA

Lenzlinger

Veitchi Flooring

AKDAG S.W.

UNITILE

ASP

Yi-Hui Construction

Changzhou Huatong

Changzhou Huili

Huayi

Maxgrid

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Steel Encapsulated

Calcium Sulphate Board

Aluminum Board

Chipboard Encapsulated

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Server Room

Commercial Office Space

Nonprofit Management

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Raised Access Floor sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Raised Access Floor players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Raised Access Floor are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raised Access Floor Manufacturers

Raised Access Floor Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Raised Access Floor Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Raised Access Floor market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



