Global Railcars Leasing Market Size, Applications, Upcoming Trends, On-going Demand, Scope and Forecast 2019-2025

This research report titled Global Railcars Leasing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 has been added to the wide online database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the Railcars Leasing Market during the period between 2019 and 2025. The concerned sector is analyzed based on different market factors including drivers, restraints and opportunities in order to enlighten the readers about the actual scenario prevailing in the Railcars Leasing Market.

Growing need to carry freight in various industries has led to an upsurge in demand for leasing boxcars. The boxcars segment as compared to other railcar types is expected to witness the highest revenue growth by the end of 2025.

In 2018, the global Railcars Leasing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Railcars Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Railcars Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

GATX Corporation

Beacon Railcar Leasing

Touax Rail Limited

Chicago Freight Car Leasing

GLNX Corporation

Andersons Rail Group

SMBC Rail Services (American Railcar Leasing)

VTG Rail

CIT Group

Carmath

Icahn Enterprises (American Railcar Industries)

Infinity Rail

Progress Rail Services

Mitsui Rail Capital

Procor Limited

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hopper Cars

Boxcars

Tank Cars

Flat Cars

Refrigerated Box Cars

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Petrochemical & Gases

Mining Products

Construction Goods

Agriculture and Forestry

Automotive & Components

Rail Products

Energy Equipment & Products

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Railcars Leasing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hopper Cars

1.4.3 Boxcars

1.4.4 Tank Cars

1.4.5 Flat Cars

1.4.6 Refrigerated Box Cars

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Railcars Leasing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Petrochemical & Gases

1.5.3 Mining Products

1.5.4 Construction Goods

1.5.5 Agriculture and Forestry

1.5.6 Automotive & Components

1.5.7 Rail Products

1.5.8 Energy Equipment & Products

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Railcars Leasing Market Size

2.2 Railcars Leasing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Railcars Leasing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Railcars Leasing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Railcars Leasing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Railcars Leasing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Railcars Leasing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Railcars Leasing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Railcars Leasing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Railcars Leasing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Railcars Leasing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

