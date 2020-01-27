MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Rail Wheel Sensors Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 119 pages with table and figures in it.

Rail Wheel sensors are inductively acting sensors which detect the metal mass of the wheel flange and generate electrical impulses therefrom. Depending on the application a distinction is made between single wheel sensors for rolling stock detection and switching tasks as well as double wheel sensors for direction detection, axle counting and speed measurement.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Frauscher Sensor Technology, Siemens, Honeywell, Pintsch Tiefenbach and so on. The production value of Rail Wheel Sensors is about 106713 K USD in 2016.

Europe is the largest production regions of Rail Wheel Sensors, with a production value market share nearly 46.82% in 2016.

The second place is North America; following Europe with the production value market share over 19.94% in 2016.

Rail Wheel Sensors used for Rail Transport Line and Urban Rail Transit. Report data showed that 71.23% of the Rail Wheel Sensors market demand for Rail Transport Line in 2016.

There are two kinds of Single Wheel Sensor and Double Wheel Sensor. Double Wheel Sensor is important in the Rail Wheel Sensors industry, with a Production market share nearly 64.06% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Rail Wheel Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.8% over the next five years, will reach 180 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019,This report focuses on the Rail Wheel Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Frauscher Sensor Technology

Siemens

Honeywell

Pintsch Tiefenbach

Western-Cullen-Hayes Inc.

Fersil

Altpro

Shenzhen Javs Technology

Argenia Railway Technologies Inc.

Anhui Landun Photoelectron

Beijing Railtechcn Technology

Senchuan

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Wheel Sensor

Double Wheel Sensor

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Rail Transport Line

Urban Rail Transit

