Global Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market Covering Prime Factors and Competitive Outlook till 2027

The global radiotherapy positioning devices market is segmented in By Material:-Tape/Velcro, Polyurethane foam casts, Thermoplastics, Others; By Product Type:-Head, Neck and Brain immobilization Device, Thorax and Breast Immobilization Device, Pelvic Immobilization Devices, Others; By End-User:-Hospitals, Cancer Research Institutes, Ambulatory surgical centers, Others and by regions. Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market is anticipated to mask a significant CAGR during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

Radiotherapy is one of the treatment methods for treating cancer. High energy x-ray or gamma-ray is used to kill the cancer cell. Accessory devices are used to determine the patient’s position during treatment, to prevent any movement and to make sure patient is comfortable using it. These accessory devices are known as positioning or immobilizing devices used in radiotherapy. Many multi-national companies are concentrating towards new product advances in radiotherapy positioning devices to improve their product portfolio which is anticipated to support the growth of the global market.

North-America holds the largest share in terms of revenue for radiotherapy positioning devices owing to the region’s innate nature of adopting technologies in their primitive stage. In Asia Pacific region significant economic development has led to an increase in healthcare availability, increase in number of multi-specialty clinics and hospitals, and rise in popularity of radiotherapy positioning devices among oncologists.

Increasing R&D Activities among Manufacturers

Growing aspiration of manufacturers of radiotherapy positioning devices to advance the products for the healthcare specialists and patients across the world to deliver high quality, innovative and unique patient-centric radiotherapy positioning devices is expected to help the market grow. Radiotherapy positioning device’s accurate & comfortable design cuts the risk injuries among healthcare professionals, escalating workflow efficiencies, accurate delivery of prescribed radiation doses and others which will behave as some of the dynamics enhancing the radiotherapy positioning devices market.

However, insurance coverage and reimbursement conflicts associated with healthcare in many countries combined with radiation risk to healthcare professionals and patients undergoing radiation therapy are anticipated to act as certain aspects that can obstruct the growth of radiotherapy positioning devices market.

The report titled “Global Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global radiotherapy positioning devices market in terms of market segmentation By Material; By Product Type; By End-User and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Radiotherapy Positioning Devices market which includes company profiling of CIVCO Radiotherapy, Elekta AB, Bionix Radiation Therapy, Orfit Industries Nv, Qfix, Vertec Ltd, Klarity Medical Products, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., IZI Medical Products, Unger-Medizintechnik GmbH & Co.KG, and Lansdowne Chemicals. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global radiotherapy positioning devices market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

