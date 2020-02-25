Global Radiotherapy Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

In this report, global radiotherapy market is projected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2024 from USD 5.2 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Based on geography, the global radiotherapy market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

MEA,

Global radiotherapy market competition by top players including –

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. dominated the radiotherapy market followed by Elekta AB, and Accuray, Inc. along with others

CIVCO Medical Solutions,

Brainlab AG,

C. R. Bard, Inc.,

IsoRay Medical, Inc.,

Nordion, Inc.,

RaySearch Laboratories AB,

PRECISIS AG,

Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.,

TechnicasRadiofiscas S.L.,

Hitachi, Ltd.,

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.,

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,

ProNova Solutions, LLC,

ProTom International

The global radiotherapy market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, indication, and geography.

The global radiotherapy market is segmented into three types, namely beam radiotherapy, brachytherapy and systematic radiotherapy.

The beam radiotherapy is segmented into IGRT, IMRT, VMAT, tomotherapy, stereotactic technology and 3D conformal technology.

The brachytherapy is segmented into LDR and HDR.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into external beam radiotherapy, internal radiotherapy products, radiotherapy softwares and systematic radiotherapy.

External beam radiotherapy is segmented into LINAC, CyberKnife, proton therapy and Gamma Knife.

The proton beam is segmented into cyclotron and synclotron. The internal beam is segmented into seeds and afterloaders.

The radiotherapy softwares is segmented into treatment planning softwares, dosage planning softwares, patient positioning softwares and image guiding softwares.

On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, spine cancer, liver cancer, brain cancer and others.

