Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market: Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018–2023.

Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Competitive Players: Bracco Imaging, Bayer, Mallinckrodt, Nordion, Triad Isotopes, Lantheus, IBA Group, GE Healthcare, China Isotope & Radiation, Jubilant Pharma, Eli Lilly, Advanced Accelerator Applications, SIEMENS, Dongcheng, Navidea

About Radiopharmaceuticals Market: Radiopharmaceuticals are radioactive compounds administered to the patient, and monitored via specific imaging devices, for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. It is composed of a radioisotope bond to an organic molecule. The organic molecule conveys the radioisotope to specific organs, tissues or cells. The radioisotope is selected for its properties. Radiopharmaceuticals are used in the field of nuclear medicine as radioactive tracers in medical imaging and in therapy for many diseases (for example, brachytherapy). Many radiopharmaceuticals use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) which has many useful properties as a gamma-emitting tracer nuclide.In the last several years, global market of Radiopharmaceuticals developed year by year, with an average growth rate of 8.02% for the sales. In 2016, global revenue of Radiopharmaceuticals is nearly 4546 M USD; the sale is about 130 M Dose.The classification of Radiopharmaceuticals includes Diagnostic Radioisotopes, Therapeutic Radioisotopes. The proportion of Diagnostic Radioisotopes in 2016 is about 89.22%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017. The Therapeutic Radioisotopes is enjoying more and more market share.Radiopharmaceuticals are widely used in Oncology, Cardiology and Other disease diagnosis and treatment. The most of radiopharmaceuticals is used in Oncology, and the sales proportion in 2016 is about 62.63%.According to this study, over the next five years the Radiopharmaceuticals market will register a 7.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7130 million by 2024, from US$ 4900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Radiopharmaceuticals business

Geographically, this report is split into some important regions, together with production, consumption, revenue (USD), along with market share in those regions, by 2011 to 2023, covering North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Types: Diagnostic Radioisotopes, Therapeutic Radioisotopes

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Applications: Oncology, Cardiology, Other

