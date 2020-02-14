Global Radiology Information System (RIS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

The radiology information system (RIS) is a revolutionary healthcare technology and remains sought-after worldwide. Integration of RIS improves medical imagery data management to a significant extend. The development of the system has enabled physicians to track radiology imaging order. The system is also used in combination with VNAs and PACS to manage record-keeping, billing and image archives.

The Americas presently account for the largest regional market segment. The region includes North America and South America, with the former being the key contributor to regional market growth. The presence of a large geriatric population in the region and the increase in occurrences of chronic diseases have fueled market growth for the region. Developed countries in North America have a high adoption of the latest technological advancements, a high consolidation of healthcare providers and increasing demand for improvement of existing healthcare systems.

In 2018, the global Radiology Information System (RIS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Radiology Information System (RIS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

IMAGE information systems

Ambra health

Advanced data systems corporation

Carestream Health

eRAD

Epic systems

PERFECT Imaging, LLC

IBM Watson health

Allscripts healthcare solutions

Cerner Corporation

Medinformatix, Inc.

Bayer AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE healthcare

NextGen healthcare

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Hardware

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals & Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Radiology Information System (RIS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Radiology Information System (RIS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

