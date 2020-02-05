Global Radiography Test Equipment Market increasing demand with leading players, Revenue Growth, Industry Share, Forecast 2028

The Report Radiography Test Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Global Radiography Test Equipment Market: Introduction

Radiography is a nondestructive examination technique that includes the use x-rays or gamma rays to understand the internal structure of any component. When compared to other nondestructive examination technique, radiography has many advantages. This method is highly reproducible and can be used on a wide range of material. The data collected can be stored for further analysis. Radiography is not only important but one of the widely used methods. This method offers wide range of advantages over other methods. Radiography test equipment’s are used in wide range of applications such as medicine, forensics, and security purpose and engineering However, these equipment’s also possess health related risks with the radiations. Skilled and experienced persons are needed for exposure and interpretation. Moreover, the increasing numbers of regulations and safety standards by the government of various countries such as International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) in order to provide the safety of instruments is going to uplift the demand for the radiographic test equipment’s in the future.

Global Radiography Test Equipment Market: Dynamics

Drivers

The growing adaptation of radiography test equipment in the automotive and aerospace sector owing to growing industrial standards and safety regulations coupled with low maintenance equipment is boosting the demand for radiographic testing equipment in the future.

Trends

The growing adaptation of portable radiographic testing equipment in many verticals is anticipated to uplift the demand for portable radiographic test equipment and hence the overall market in the future. Moreover, technological innovations and developments has led to the miniaturization of radiographic equipment such as x ray devices coupled with hand held properties are going to witness significant adaptation in the future.

Global Radiography Test Equipment Market: Segmentation

Global radiography test equipment market can be segmented on the basis of type, technology, end user and region.

On the basis of type, the global radiography test equipment market can be segmented as:

Stationary

Portable

On the basis of technology, the global radiography test equipment market can be segmented as:

Ray Testing

Gamma-Ray Testing

Computed Radiography

Film Radiography

Direct Radiography (Real-Time)

On the basis of end user, the global radiography test equipment market can be segmented as:

Aerospace

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Construction

Others

On the basis of region, the global radiography test equipment market can be segmented as:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

South East Asia and Pacific (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

Global Radiography Test Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe are anticipated to be the two biggest markets for radiography test equipment’s mainly for direct radiography. This is mainly due to faster adaptation of new technologies in this regions. The end users in these regions are more attracted towards new technologies and equipment’s. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to hold significant shares of the radiographic equipment’s market over the forecast period. This is attributed mainly due to growing population coupled with infrastructural developments in this region.

Global Radiography Test Equipment Market: Market Participants

Manufacturers of radiographic test equipment’s are highly focused towards industry specific product developments in order to improve the efficiency of equipment and to maintain specificity. Names of some of the manufacturers involved in the manufacturing of radiography test equipment’s are:

GE Measurement and Control

Nikon Metrology Inc.

YXLON International

Olympus Corporation

Teledyne Dalsa Inc.

North Star Imaging Inc.

DuÌˆrr AG

Canon Inc.

Hitachi Ltd

L-3 Technologies

Vidisco Ltd

Bosello High Technology SRL

Rigaku Americas Corporation

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

