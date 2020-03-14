Global Radio Frequency Identification Market : Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints And 2018–2025

Global Radio Frequency Identification Market valued approximately USD XX million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing installation of Radio frequency identification (RFID) in retail and manufacturing units for productivity and security improvement is expected to fuel the market. According to India brand equity foundation (IBEF) India’s retail market is expected to increase by 60% and to reach 1.1 trillion $USD in 2020. Additionally, According to U.S retail industry in 2015 United States retail sector marked 50% larger share than China. Growing retail sector worldwide is anticipated to fuel RFID market.

The report on global radio frequency identification market includes products, tags, tag type, frequency and application. Products segment is further divided into tags, readers and software, tags segment includes 200mm, 300mm and Others. Tag Type is divided into Passive RFID and Active RFID. Frequency segment is segmented into low frequency, high frequency, ultra-high frequency and active ultra-high frequency and application segment includes agriculture, commercial, transportation, healthcare, logistic and supply chain, aerospace, defense, retail, security and access control and sports. Form factor is further classified into button, card, implants, key fob, label, paper tickets, wristband and others by material includes plastic, paper, metal, glass and others.

The regional analysis of market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading market region for global Radio frequency identification market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as increasing adoption of (RFID) in retail and healthcare sector, rising government initiatives and support for the adoption of radio frequency identification services are promoting North America radio frequency identification market growth.

Request for Free Sample [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10076482

The leading market players mainly include-

• Alien Technology

• Applied Wireless RFID

• Avery Dennison

• Caen RFID

• Checkpoint Systems

• GAO RFID

• Globeranger

• Impinj

• Invengo

• Mojix

• Motorola

• Nedap

• NXP Semiconductors

• Smartrac Technology

• Thingmagic

• Zebra

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Products:

Tags

Readers

Software’s

By Tag:

Wafer size

o 200mm

o 300mm

o Other

Tag type

o Passive radio frequency identification (RFID)

o Active radio frequency identification (RFID)

Frequency

o Low frequency

o High frequency

o Ultra high frequency

o Active ultra-high frequency

Application

o Agriculture

o Commercial

o Transportation

o Healthcare

o Logistic and supply chain

o Aerospace

o Defence

o Retail

o Security and access control

o Sports

Form factor

o Button

o Card

o Implants

o key fob

o Label

o Paper tickets

o Wristband

o Others

Material

o Plastic

o Paper

o Metal

o Glass

o Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Request for Free Sample [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10076482

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Seats Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609