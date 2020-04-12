In this report, the Global Radio Frequency Components Market Outlook (2014-2025) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Radio Frequency Components Market Outlook (2014-2025) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Radio frequency components are used in wireless networks and in manufacturing of such network components.

The major components used in RF front communications in consumer electronics devices are mainly Receivers/Transmitters, Filters, Power Amplifiers, Duplexers, Antenna Switches and Demodulators.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Triquint Semiconductors

Murata Manufacturing

RDA Microelectronics

Skyworks

RF Micro Devices

AVAGO Technologies

ANADIGICS

Vectron

Tektronix

WIN Semiconductors

Mitsubishi Electric

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Components

Namely-RF Filter

Duplexers

Power Amplifiers

Antenna Switches

Demodulators

by Modules

Namely-TX Module

RX Module

Antenna Switch Module

Duplexer + PA Module

Multi Duplexer Module

RX + Duplexer Module

Segment by Application

Namely-Cellular Phones

Tablets and Note Books

SMART TVs

STB (Set Top Box)

