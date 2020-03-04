Global Radar Systems and Technology Market Size, Status, Applications, Scope, Technological Improvements and Forecast 2019-2025

This research report titled Global Radar Systems and Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 has been added to the wide online database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the Radar Systems and Technology Market during the period between 2019 and 2025. The concerned sector is analyzed based on different market factors including drivers, restraints and opportunities in order to enlighten the readers about the actual scenario prevailing in the Radar Systems and Technology Market.

Radar systems and associated technologies are used for detecting and tracking physical objects using radio waves to determine the range, angle, and velocity of objects.

The ground-based radar systems segment accounted for the major share of the radar sensor market during 2017. The dominance of this segment is due to the increased demand. Our analysts predicted that this segment will perform well in the forthcoming years.

In terms of geography, the Americas accounted for the majority of shares in the radar sensor market during 2017. However, our analysts predicted that APAC will witness marginal growth in the next five years due to the increasing sales of vehicles.

In 2018, the global Radar Systems and Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Radar Systems and Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Radar Systems and Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon

Thales

BAE Systems

Northrop Grumman

Indra

Saab

General Dynamics

Leonardo

Reutech Radar Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ground-Based Radar Systems

Airborne Radar Systems

Naval Radar Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Military and Defense

Commercial and Civil

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Radar Systems and Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Ground-Based Radar Systems

1.4.3 Airborne Radar Systems

1.4.4 Naval Radar Systems

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Radar Systems and Technology Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Military and Defense

1.5.3 Commercial and Civil

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Radar Systems and Technology Market Size

2.2 Radar Systems and Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Radar Systems and Technology Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Radar Systems and Technology Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Radar Systems and Technology Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Radar Systems and Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Radar Systems and Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Radar Systems and Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Radar Systems and Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Radar Systems and Technology Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Radar Systems and Technology Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

