Global R410A Market – Segmented by Application, Technology, Type, and Geography – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 – 2023)

R410A, comprising R-32 and R-125, is the leading HFC refrigerant for replacing R-22 in positive displacement residential and light commercial air-conditioning and heat pump systems. It has higher cooling capacity and significantly higher pressure than R-22 and should be used only in systems specifically designed for R-410A.

The global R410A market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Qualified Grade

Excellent Grade

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Industrial & Commercial Air Conditioning

Residential Air Conditioning

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Chemours (DuPont)

Honeywell

Mexichem

Arkema

The Linde Group

Juhua Group

Dongyue Federation

Meilan

Huaan New Material

Sinochem

Limin Chemicals

Bailian Chemical

SINOLOONG

FEY YUAN CHEMICAL

Gemeifu Chemical Industry

Xilong Group

Sanmei

Regions Covered in R410A Market Market are:-

North and South America

Europe

China

South Korea

India

