Global Quartz Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Quartz Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Quartz Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Quartz market status and forecast, categorizes the global Quartz market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

This report studies the Quartz market, Quartz is crystallised silicon dioxide (SiO2), which is usually white or transparent, although it can be found in other colors if it comes into contact with impurities during its formation.

Quartz is one of the hardest natural materials on earth and has an appearance similar to granite. It is comprised of silicon dioxide. It is naturally scratch and stain resistant and non-porous; bacteria, mold and mildew don’t grow very easily on quartz counters. This crystalline mineral is used for kitchen and bathroom counters, though it is more commonly used in jewelry and electronics.

Quartz counters are made from either a natural slab that has been polished or engineered quartz composite. Pure, natural slabs are very expensive and are therefore quite uncommon as countertops. The engineered type is made of 93 to 97 percent ground quartz combined with resins, binders and pigments. This combination is poured into molds and allowed to harden, then finished into the shape and style desired. This type of counter is much more affordable and common than the natural slab.

At present, this industry has a rather high dispersion. The major manufacturers of quartz are concentrated in Cosentino Group, Caesarstone, Hanwha L&C, Compac and Vicostone. The global quartz market that was valued at 4.45 Billion USD in 2013 is up to be worth 7.35 Billion USD by the end of 2017, registering growth at an impressive CAGR of 13.35%.

Quality quartz is used for a range of applications such as kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities and counters, and custom solutions for home and commercial interiors. Recently quartz has acquired increasing significance in various fields of residential quartz and commercial quartz. Globally, the quartz market is mainly driven by growing demand for kitchen countertops which accounts for nearly 51.70% of total downstream consumption of quartz in global.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of quartz. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.

The global Quartz market is valued at 7350 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 16000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Cosentino Group

Caesarstone

Hanwha L&C

Compac

Vicostone

Dupont

LG Hausys

Cambria

Santa Margherita

Quartz Master

SEIEFFE

Quarella

Samsung Radianz

Technistone

QuartzForm

CR Lawrence

Stone Italiana

Granitifiandre

Equs

Diresco

Belenco

QuantumQuartz

Pental

Sage Surfaces (Allen+Roth)

Zhongxun

Sinostone

Bitto(Dongguan)

OVERLAND

UVIISTONE

Polystone

Meyate

Gelandi

Blue Sea Quartz

Baoliya

Qianyun

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Press Molding

Casting Molding

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Kitchen Countertops

Facades

Flooring

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Quartz sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Quartz players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Quartz are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Quartz Manufacturers

Quartz Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Quartz Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Quartz market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



