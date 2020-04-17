In this report, the Global Quartz Oscillators Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Quartz Oscillators Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The crystal oscillator refers to a slice (abbreviated as a wafer) from a quartz crystal at a certain azimuth angle, a quartz crystal resonator, which is simply referred to as a quartz crystal or a crystal, and a crystal oscillator; and a crystal element in which an IC constitutes an oscillation circuit is added inside the package is called Crystal oscillator.

There are many different types of Quartz Oscillators. The market can be segmented into: TCXO Type, VCXO Type, OCXO Type and Others Type. TCXO Type is the most commonly used and efficient types and took 52.32% market share in 2018. By application, Automotive is the largest consumer group, with market share of 33.99% in 2018.

The global Quartz Oscillators market was valued at 1541.8 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1475.4 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.7% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global Quartz Oscillators market status and forecast, categorizes the global Quartz Oscillators market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Major manufacturers covered in this report

Miyazaki Epson

Nihon Dempa Kogyo (NDK)

TXC

Daishinku Corp (KDS)

Kyocera Crystal Device (KCD)

Hosonic Electronic

Siward Crystal Technology

River Eletec

Micro Crystal

Failong Crystal Technologies

ZheJiang East Crystal

Guoxin Micro

Vectron International

Rakon

NSK (JenJaan Quartek Corporation)

ILSI America LLC

Diodes Incorporated

Fox Electronics

Pletronics

TKD Science and Technology

In view of regional level, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

TCXO

VCXO

OCXO

Others

TCXO takes 44.7% market share in 2018, and it will hold the largest share in the next years.

VCXO obtais 15.9 percent market share of quartz oscillators in 2018.

OCXO occupies 11.8 percent market share in 2018, but it will grow fast from 2019 to 2025.

Others have 27.6% market share in 2018.

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Medical Equipments

IT & Telecommunication

Others

Aerospace only has 6.4% market share in 2018.

Automotive obtains 34 percent market share in 2018, and it will be the main application in the coming years.

The market share of consumer electronics is 19.4% in 2018, and it will grow fast from 2019 to 2025.

In 2018, medical equipments occupies 9.6 percent market share.

IT and telecommunication’s market share in 2018 is 15.1%.

Others have 15.6 percent market share in 2018.

