Global Quantum Computing Market will multiply at impressive CAGR of 24.6% by 2024 & Top Key Players are Raytheon BBN, SeQureNet , SK Telecom, Toshiba and Xanadu

According to the “Quantum Computing Market by Sector (National Security, Government, Gov.-Funded RDT&E, Industry & Business Sectors) – 2018-2024” report, the global Quantum Computing market* will grow at a CAGR of 24.6% throughout 2018-2024. During 2017 Quantum Computing technologies performance has increased at an impressive rate; we forecast that 2018-2019 will experience a surge of breakthroughs.

The Quantum Computing revolution will result in groundbreaking computing power, enabling disruptive new quantum computing technologies that have the potential to change long-held dynamics in commerce, intelligence, military affairs and strategic balance of power. If you have been paying attention to the news on quantum computing and the evolution of industrial and national efforts towards realizing a scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computer, that can tackle problems, unmanageable to current supercomputing capabilities, then you know that something big is stirring throughout the quantum world. In a way that was unheard of five years ago, quantum physicists are now partnering with corporate tech giants, to develop quantum computing capabilities and technologies as the foundation of a second information age.

Advances in quantum computer design, fault-tolerant algorithms and new fabrication technologies are now transforming this “holy grail” technology into a realistic program poised to surpass traditional computation in some applications. With these new developments, the question companies are asking is not whether there will be a quantum computer, but who will build it and benefit from it. Realizing quantum computing capability demands that hardware efforts would be augmented by the development of quantum software to obtain optimized quantum algorithms able to solve application problems of interest.

IT multinationals, such as IBM, Intel, Microsoft and others (see image below), run their own quantum computing projects. IT giants Google and Microsoft have set challenging quantum computing goals for 2018. Their ambition reflects a broader transition taking place at start-ups and academic research labs alike: to move from pure science towards engineering.

Due to economic interest and the “decline of Moore’s Law” of computational scaling, eighteen of the world’s biggest corporations (see image above) and dozens of government agencies are working on quantum processor technologies and/or quantum software or partnering with the quantum industry startups like D-Wave. The main contenders in this race are IBM, Intel, Microsoft and Google. Near-term expectations for quantum computing range from solving optimization problems, quantum-encrypted communications, artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing & logistics and smart retail, to quantum computing services in the cloud and molecular structure research.

The report is a valuable resource for executives with interests in the market. It has been explicitly customized for industry managers, investors and government decision-makers to enable them to identify business opportunities, emerging applications, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this report include:

What was the quantum computing market size by 2016 & 2017?

What will the quantum computing market size and trends be during 2018-2024?

What drives the customers to purchase quantum computing solutions and services?

What are the market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to the quantum computing market penetration & growth?

Who are the industry players?

How and where to invest in quantum computing industry?

With 211 pages, 90 tables & figures, this report covers 4 sectoral markets, 4 revenue sources and 4 regional markets, offering for each of the submarkets 2016-2017 assessments and 2018-2024 forecasts and analyses.

(*) Including: product & services sales and government-funded research, development, testing and evaluation (RDT&E)

Why Buy This Report?

A. Market size data is analyzed via 3 independent key perspectives.

With a highly fragmented market we address the “money trail” – each dollar spent is analyzed and crosschecked via 3 orthogonal viewpoints:

1] By 4 sectors:

National Security

Government

Gov. Funded RDT&E

Industry & Business Sectors

2] By 4 revenue sources

Systems Sales

Quantum Software Sales

Quantum Computing as a Service

Government Funded RDT&E

3] By 4 regional markets

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

ROW

B. Detailed market analysis framework includes:

Business Opportunities

SWOT Analysis

Competitive Analysis

Business Environment

C. 41 Quantum Computing Bids and Projects Data are provided

D. The report includes the following appendices:

Appendix A: Introduction to Quantum Computing

Appendix B: Quantum Information Technologies

Appendix C: Quantum Computing Hardware

Appendix D: Quantum Computing Software

Appendix E: Quantum Encryption

Appendix F: Global 50 Top Supercomputers

Appendix G: Industry Investment in Quantum Computing – 2006-2016

Appendix H: NQIT R&D Projects

Appendix I: Exascale Computing

Appendix J: Key Quantum Computing Patents

Appendix K: Links to 31 Quantum Computing Academic Research Centers

Appendix L: Quantum Conferences Links – 2017

Appendix M: Glossary

Appendix N: References

E. The report includes over 300 links to the Quantum Computing community information sources

F. The report provides an updated extensive data of the leading 55 Quantum Computing companies:

1Qbit, Agilent Technologies, Aifotec AG, Airbus Group, Alcatel-Lucent, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Anyon Systems, Inc, Artiste-qb.net, Avago Technologies, Booz Allen Hamilton, British Telecommunications (BT), Cambridge Quantum Computing, Ciena Corporation, Cyoptics, D Wave Systems Inc, Eagle Power Technologies, Inc, Entanglement Partners , Emcore Corporation, Enablence Technologies, Finisar Corporation, Fuijitsu Limited, Google Quantum AI Lab, H-Bar Quantum Consultants, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM, Infinera Corporation, Intel Corporation, ID Quantique, , IonQ, JDS Uniphase Corporation, Kaiam Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corp., MagiQ Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Quantum Architectures , Computation Group (QuArC), Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NEC, Nokia Bell Labs, NTT Basic Research Laboratories , NTT Secure Platform Laboratories, Post-Quantum, QbitLogic, QC Ware Corp., Quantum Circuits , Quantum Hardware Inc, Qubitekk, QxBranch, Quintessence Labs, Raytheon BBN, Rigetti Computing, SeQureNet , SK Telecom, Sparrow Quantum, Toshiba and Xanadu.

