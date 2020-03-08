Global PVC Wall Panels & PVC Wall Papers Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global PVC Wall Panels & PVC Wall Papers Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global PVC Wall Panels & PVC Wall Papers Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global PVC Wall Panels & PVC Wall Papers market status and forecast, categorizes the global PVC Wall Panels & PVC Wall Papers market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

PVC Wall Panels are a kind of popular wall decoration material recently. PVC Wall Panels present warm colors and are generally used in office buildings, airports, hotels, shopping malls, hospitals, school bathing centers, and other commercial applications. While they are rarely used in the living room because of the dull light.

Wallpaper is a kind of material used to cover and decorate the interior walls of homes, offices, and other buildings; it is one aspect of interior decoration. Due to its variety of characteristics that other interior decoration materials cannot compare, such as color diversity, rich patterns, security and environmental protection, convenient installation, appropriate price, and so on, it has considerable popularity in Europe, United States, Japan, Korea and other developed countries and regions.

China occupied the largest market share in the world. Since 2015, there are a series of companies to begin mass production of PVC Wall Panels in China. It exceeds 1,000 small businesses in China because of the low starting point the technical. It is the faster growing year with a growth rate of more than 33% in 2017.

The global Wallpaper consumption volume market was 1108.88 Million Roll in 2016. The global Wallpaper market was valued at $ 26.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $ 29.9 billion by the end 2025. Overall, the Wallpaper products performance is positive with the global economic recovery.

The market estimations in this report are based on the marketed sale price of PVC wall Panels Market and PVC wall Papers. The percentage splits, market shares, and breakdowns of the product segments are derived on the basis of weightages assigned to each of the segments on the basis of their utilization rate and average sale price. The regional splits of the overall PVC wall Panels Market and PVC wall Papers market and its sub-segments are based on the percentage adoption or utilization of the given product in the respective region or country.

Major players in the market are identified through secondary research and their market revenues determined through primary and secondary research. Secondary research included the research of the annual and financial reports of the top manufacturers; whereas, primary research included extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs and marketing executives. The percentage splits, market shares, growth rate and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through using secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.

All possible factors that influence the markets included in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data. The market size for top-level markets and sub-segments is normalized, and the effect of inflation, economic downturns, and regulatory & policy changes or other factors are not accounted for in the market forecast. This data is combined and added with detailed inputs and analysis from QYResearch and presented in this report.

The global PVC Wall Panels & PVC Wall Papers market is valued at 2440 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 7110 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during 2018-2025.

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

PVC Door Panels

PVC Shower Wall Panels

Shower Wall Panels

Wall Cladding PVC Sheets

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential

Commercial

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global PVC Wall Panels & PVC Wall Papers sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key PVC Wall Panels & PVC Wall Papers players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PVC Wall Panels & PVC Wall Papers are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

