Global PVC Paste Resin Market Analysis & Trends to 2025

Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Paste PVC Resin refers to the PVC Resin which is used in paste form. This kind of liquid material is easy to configure and control while with a stable performance, so it is widely used in leather, vinyl toys, soft trademarks, wallpaper, paint, foam plastics production.

Germany is the largest consumption region in 2016 with 31.67% consumption market. Norway is the second with a consumption share of 13.29%, followed by France and Sweden and Spain with 11.86%, 7.85% and 8.87% sales market share in 2016.

The key factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are leather industry, floor leather industry, glove material industry, wallpaper industry, toy Industry, conveyor belt industry, car decoration materials, and others. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, and the wider range of applications, the demand for PVC paste will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of PVC paste is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2018-2023. PVC paste industry will usher in a stable growth space.

We predict the consumption of Europe PVC paste would reach 1165.2 K MT in 2023. And the CAGR from 2018 to 2023 would be 3.47%.

The global PVC Paste Resin market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on PVC Paste Resin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PVC Paste Resin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Vinnolit

Kem One

Mexichem

INEOS

Solvay

Cires

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Micro Suspension Method

Emulsion Method

Segment by Application

Plastic Floor

Artificial Leather

Paint and Coatings

Wallpaper

Automotive Sealing

