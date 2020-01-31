Global PV Junction Box Market Value is expected to reach 1640 million US$ by 2025 with growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global PV Junction Box Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 111 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A photovoltaic (PV) junction box is an important part of the solar panels. The junction box is an enclosure on the module where the PV strings are electrically connected. Junction boxes are installed by photovoltaic (PV) manufacturers directly on to the back of every PV panel and serve as the interface between the conductors ribbons on the panel and the DC input and output cables.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are ZJRH, Jinko, GZX, Leoni, Amphenol and so on. 3. China is the largest production regions of PV Junction Box, with a production value market share nearly 50.86% in 2016. And China is also the largest consumption region PV Junction Box market. The second place is Europe; following China with the production value market share over 18.07%in 2016. There are many kinds of Potting PV Junction Box and Non-Potting PV Junction Box. Non-Potting PV Junction Box is important in the PV Junction Box, with a Production market share nearly 54.18% in 2016.

The global PV Junction Box market is valued at 930 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1640 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ZJRH

Sunter

JMTHY

Forsol

QC

Friends Technology

Amphenol

Yitong

Tonglin

LV Solar

GZX

Xtong Technology

UKT

Yangzhou Langri

Dongguan Zerun

Linyang

Jiangsu Haitian

Jinko

Wintersun

ZJCY

TE Connectivity

Yukita

Lumberg

Kostal

Bizlink

Shoals

StÃ¤ubli Electrical Connectors

Onamba

Kitani

Hosiden

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Potting PV Junction Box

Non-Potting PV Junction Box

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Utility

