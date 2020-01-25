Global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

This report provides in depth study of “Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report focuses on the global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) development in United States, Europe and China.
Push-to-talk is a method of having conversations or talking on half-duplex communication lines, including two-way radio, using a momentary button to switch from voice reception mode to transmit mode.
The growth in the number of mobile devices and network devices are expected to drive the push-to-talk over cellular market.
The key players covered in this study
AT&T
Azetti Networks
Verizon
Motorola Solutions
Kyocera
Mobile Tornado
Qualcomm
Bell
Servicom
Sonim Technologies
Sprint
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Equipment
Software
Network Services
Integration & Deployment Services
Maintenance & Support Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Public Safety & Security
Construction
Energy & Utility
Transportation & Logistics
Manufacturing
Defense
Travel & Hospitality
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Equipment
1.4.3 Software
1.4.4 Network Services
1.4.5 Integration & Deployment Services
1.4.6 Maintenance & Support Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Public Safety & Security
1.5.3 Construction
1.5.4 Energy & Utility
1.5.5 Transportation & Logistics
1.5.6 Manufacturing
1.5.7 Defense
1.5.8 Travel & Hospitality
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) Market Size
2.2 Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 AT&T
12.1.1 AT&T Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) Introduction
12.1.4 AT&T Revenue in Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.2 Azetti Networks
12.2.1 Azetti Networks Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) Introduction
12.2.4 Azetti Networks Revenue in Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Azetti Networks Recent Development
12.3 Verizon
12.3.1 Verizon Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) Introduction
12.3.4 Verizon Revenue in Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Verizon Recent Development
12.4 Motorola Solutions
12.4.1 Motorola Solutions Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) Introduction
12.4.4 Motorola Solutions Revenue in Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Motorola Solutions Recent Development
12.5 Kyocera
12.5.1 Kyocera Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) Introduction
12.5.4 Kyocera Revenue in Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Kyocera Recent Development
12.6 Mobile Tornado
12.6.1 Mobile Tornado Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) Introduction
12.6.4 Mobile Tornado Revenue in Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Mobile Tornado Recent Development
12.7 Qualcomm
12.7.1 Qualcomm Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) Introduction
12.7.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Qualcomm Recent Development
12.8 Bell
12.8.1 Bell Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) Introduction
12.8.4 Bell Revenue in Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Bell Recent Development
12.9 Servicom
12.9.1 Servicom Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) Introduction
12.9.4 Servicom Revenue in Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Servicom Recent Development
12.10 Sonim Technologies
12.10.1 Sonim Technologies Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) Introduction
12.10.4 Sonim Technologies Revenue in Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Sonim Technologies Recent Development
12.11 Sprint
