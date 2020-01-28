Global Pure Cashmere Industry ASP Level of Major Regions 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Pure Cashmere Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new Research to its studies database.

Pure Cashmere is grown in the goat epidermis, covered in the root of the goat coarse hair, grow out in winter, to resist the cold, fall off when the spring coming, adapt to the climate naturally, belong to rare special animal fiber.

Scope of the Report:

Pure Cashmere industry has growth in Europe market. Currently, Europe market mainly imports pure cashmere from China and Mongolia. The main market players are Gobi, GOYO, Cashmere Holding, Erdos Group, Kingdeer, Viction Cashmere and Dongrong Group, etc. The Europe sales of Pure Cashmere will increase to 2309.95 MT in 2017 from 2349.13 MT in 2012.

As for consumption, Italy and UK are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 97.25% of the Europe consumption volume in total.

Pure Cashmere has different grades, which include white cashmere, cyan cashmere, purple cashmere and others. And the price also differs from grade. With growing demand of pure cashmere, the sales of pure cashmere would increase in the following several years. Meanwhile, the manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce pure cashmere with extraordinary properties.

Pure cashmere is sourced from goat. Over 95% of the cashmere goats are distributed in dry areas, mainly in arid, semiarid and desert area of Tibet. Globally, China, Mongolia, Iran and Afghanistan have become the major cashmere producers and exporters.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Pure Cashmere is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Pure Cashmere in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gobi

GOYO

Cashmere Holding

Sor Cashmere

Erdos Group

Kingdeer

Viction Cashmere

Dongrong Group

Ningxia St.Edenweiss International Enterprises Group

Tianshan Wool

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Market Segment by Type, covers

White Cashmere

Cyan Cashmere

Purple Cashmere

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cashmere Clothing

Cashmere Accessory

Cashmere Home Textiles

