Global Public Cloud Storage Market Rising Trends, Huge Demand, Business Strategies, High Growth Rate by 2027

The global public cloud storage market is predicted to witness an aggressive growth during the forecast period 2017 – 2027, owing to growing preference to use cloud storage by numerous organization all across. Cloud storage helps users to store data on a specific server which is located in a remote area and then can be accessed from anywhere in the world. Generally a service provider based on the location hosts a cloud service on a server, which safe from natural calamities and other catastrophic failure such as tsunamis, earthquake, and fire. On a daily basis, a company needs to store humongous amount of data which is not feasible in conventional way, this is making them to adopt cloud storage. This is expected to favor the growth of the market, notices Market Research Reports.biz. In a report titled, “Public Cloud Storage Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027”, the analysts of the reports have provided a complete 360 degree overview of the market.

Public cloud storage are known to have humongous storage space which is based upon storage visualization. Public cloud storage caters no maintenance for the organizations as the networks and hardware are both maintained by service provider. Public cloud storage is known to consume time for various enterprises as the service are provided immediately. Apart from so many drivers which are expected to favor the market growth, the market is confronted by several challenges which are foreseen to deter the market growth. There are several enterprises to completely eradicate the conventional ways and adopt public cloud storage owing to integrity, several service level policies which are slammed by the service provider, and data privacy. These factors are likely to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, increasing cases of hacking and data breach throughout the world are prognosticated to pull down the market growth.

Global public cloud storage is classified on the basis of source models, industry, and region. On the basis of source models the market is bifurcated into thin client applications, and web service application programming interface. On the basis of industry, the market is divided into transportation and logistics, manufacturing, IT and telecommunications, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Defense and Government, and others.

The market on the basis of geography is segregated into Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Of these, North America is considered to hold the major share owing to presence of major number of enterprises, strict rules and regulations, and well developed Information Technology infrastructure. Some of the major players in the market are Google, Microsoft Corporation, AT&T, Dell, Hitachi Data Systems, VMware, and HP.

Public Cloud Storage Market: Regional Overview

Public Cloud Storage Market is currently dominated by North America due as increase in IT infrastructure in this region.Asia Pacific Public Cloud Storage Market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

