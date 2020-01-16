Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) is a category of cloud computing services that provides a platform allowing customers to develop, run, and manage applications without the complexity of building and maintaining the infrastructure typically associated with developing and launching an app.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Engine Yard

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Amazon

DXC Technology

Pega

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud Application Platforms

Cloud Integration Services

Cloud Data Services

Cloud Application Development and Life-Cycle Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Banking & Financial Sector (BFSI)

Consumer Goods & Retail

Education

Gaming

Healthcare

Logistics & Transportation

Public Sector & Government

Telecommunications & IT

Travel & Hospitality

