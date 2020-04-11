In this report, the Global Public Cloud market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Public Cloud market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-public-cloud-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025



Public Cloud refers to a computing service model used for the provisioning of storage and computational services to the general public over the internet. Public Cloud is available for anyone who need to use, may be free or sold on-demand, allowing customers to pay only per usage for the CPU cycles, storage, or bandwidth they consume.

In 2018, the global Public Cloud market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Public Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Public Cloud development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AWS

Microsoft

Google

Alibaba

IBM

Salesforce

Rackspace

Tencent

VMWare

Cisco

Oracle

SAP

Verizon

Apprenda

Fujitsu

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Business Process as a Service (BPaaS)

Cloud Management and Security Services

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing

Retail

IT & Telecom

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Public Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Public Cloud development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Public Cloud are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-public-cloud-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Public Cloud market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Public Cloud markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Public Cloud Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Public Cloud market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Public Cloud market

Challenges to market growth for Global Public Cloud manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Public Cloud Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com