Global Public Building Shade Systems Market Professional Survey Report 2018

Global Public Building Shade Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Public Building Shade Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Public Building Shade Systems market status and forecast, categorizes the global Public Building Shade Systems market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
This report studies the Solar Shading Systems market, Solar Shading Systems is Shading against solar heat gain is the most readily applicable and flexible method of cooling and can be applied in all climate types in which the suns influence is significant, and to almost all modern buildings irrespective of latitude. The key to good daylighting and thermal performance lies in the design of the building envelope. Shading devices can be an integral part of the envelope, and thus influence thermal and daylighting performance. They may be located at the external or internal face of the facade, or within double- and triple- glazed window or curtain wall systems. In each case solar radiation is prevented, wholly or partly, from entering the building. By intercepting solar radiation before it reaches the building, external devices are the most. They include motors to control the shades.
At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Solar Shading Systems industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises and production are mainly concentrated in the United States, Europe, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.
The North America Solar Shading Systems market will reached a revenue of approximately 389.21 M USD in 2016, and is expected to reach 544.64 M USD in 2023. The North America Solar Shading Systems industry reached a sales volume of approximately 2447.0 K Sq.m in 2016, and is expected to reach 3246.4 K Sq.m in 2023.
The largest market is also in United States. The market will reached a consumption volume of approximately 2096.0 K Sq.m in 2016, and the consumption volume share is 85.66%, and the secondary market isCanada, it will reached a consumption volume of 271.2K Sq.m in 2016, and the consumption volume share is11.08%.
The global Public Building Shade Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Hunter Douglas
Lutron
Kawneer
Warema
Draper
EFCO Corporation
QMotion
Rainier Industries
C/S Corporate
Unicel Architectural
Skyco
Levolux
Perfection Architectural Systems
Insolroll
Altex
Louvolite
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Fabric Solar Shading Systems
Aluminum Solar Shading Systems
By Application, the market can be split into
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Public Building Shade Systems capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Public Building Shade Systems manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Public Building Shade Systems are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Public Building Shade Systems Manufacturers
Public Building Shade Systems Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Public Building Shade Systems Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Public Building Shade Systems market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
