In this report, the Global Public Building Shade Systems Depth Research 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Public Building Shade Systems Depth Research 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Solar Shading Systems market, Solar Shading Systems is Shading against solar heat gain is the most readily applicable and flexible method of cooling and can be applied in all climate types in which the sun’s influence is significant, and to almost all modern buildings irrespective of latitude. The key to good daylighting and thermal performance lies in the design of the building envelope. Shading devices can be an integral part of the envelope, and thus influence thermal and daylighting performance. They may be located at the external or internal face of the facade, or within double- and triple- glazed window or curtain wall systems. In each case solar radiation is prevented, wholly or partly, from entering the building. By intercepting solar radiation before it reaches the building, external devices are the most. They include motors to control the shades.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Solar Shading Systems industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises and production are mainly concentrated in the United States, Europe, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

The North America Solar Shading Systems market will reached a revenue of approximately 389.21 M USD in 2016, and is expected to reach 544.64 M USD in 2023. The North America Solar Shading Systems industry reached a sales volume of approximately 2447.0 K Sq.m in 2016, and is expected to reach 3246.4 K Sq.m in 2023.

The largest market is also in United States. The market will reached a consumption volume of approximately 2096.0 K Sq.m in 2016, and the consumption volume share is 85.66%, and the secondary market isCanada, it will reached a consumption volume of 271.2K Sq.m in 2016, and the consumption volume share is11.08%.

This report focuses on Public Building Shade Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Public Building Shade Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hunter Douglas

Lutron

Kawneer

Warema

Draper

EFCO Corporation

QMotion

Rainier Industries

C/S Corporate

Unicel Architectural

Skyco

Levolux

Perfection Architectural Systems

Insolroll

Altex

Louvolite

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fabric Solar Shading Systems

Aluminum Solar Shading Systems

Segment by Application

Public Building Shade Systems

Residential Building Shade Facilities

