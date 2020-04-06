In this report, the Global PTFE FABRIC Market, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global PTFE FABRIC Market, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

PTFE fabric is a fabric in which the warp and weft threads are 100% PTFE or e-PTFE.Expanded PTFE (EPTFE) is one of the more innovative variations in the processing and application of PTFE in recent times. In the late 1960’s, a process was developed to stretch PTFE film (known as expanded PTFE or ePTFE) to the point it becomes porous, thus allowing passage of small molecules such as air and water vapor, yet still repelling polar liquids such as water. Expanded PTFE, often fabric supported as part of a layered composite, found applications in areas such as in rain resistant breathable clothing and many industrial venting applications.

The global PTFE FABRIC market is valued at 580 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 670 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on PTFE FABRIC volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PTFE FABRIC market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

WL Gore＆Associates

CLARCOR

Shanghai JINYOU Fluorine Materials

DENTIK

TTG

DongYang JinLong Filtertech

JIFA Group

ACOTEX

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Porous PTFE Glass Fabric

Non-Porous PTFE Glass Fabric

Segment by Application

Military

Civil

