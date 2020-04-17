In this report, the Global Pterostilbene Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Pterostilbene Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Pterostilbene (trans-3,5-dimethoxy-4-hydroxystilbene) is a naturally occurring dietary compound, part of the stilbene group of compounds and the main antioxidant component of blueberries.

Pterostilbene is a methylated stilbene molecule with structural similarity to resveratrol, the only difference being two methoxy groups on the pterostilbene molecule that replace hydroxy groups on the resveratrol molecule.

Pterostilbene is similar in structure to the anti-aging compound resveratrol; pterostilbene contains two methoxy groups and one hydroxyl group. However, pterostilbene is more bioavailable and preliminary research indicates that in some ways, it may be even more beneficial. It is widely used in the fields of dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, food & beverages and cosmeceuticals.

At present, the major manufacturers of Pterostilbene are ChromaDex, Chemill, Herb Nutritionals, K V Natural, Wuxi Cima Science, Brilliant, Taizhou Bona, Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech, Shaanxi NHK Technology, etc.

In application, Pterostilbene downstream is wide and recently Pterostilbene has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages and Cosmeceuticals and others. There is a big price gap in different application field. The United States local high-end manufacturers account for large share of the revenue market though they hold small consumption volume share of United States.

The global Pterostilbene market is valued at 2290 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5270 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pterostilbene volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pterostilbene market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ChromaDex

Chemill

Herb Nutritionals

K V Natural

Wuxi Cima Science

Brilliant

Taizhou Bona

Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech

Shaanxi NHK Technology

Mellem

Hangzhou Ruishu

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Natural Pterostilbene

Synthetic Pterostilbene

Segment by Application

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Cosmeceuticals

Others

