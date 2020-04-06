In this report, the Global PTC Resettable Fuses Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global PTC Resettable Fuses Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A resettable fuse is a polymeric positive temperature coefficient (PPTC) device that is a passive electronic component used to protect against overcurrent faults in electronic circuits. The device is also known as a multifuse or polyfuse or polyswitch. They are similar in function to PTC thermistors in certain situations but operate on mechanical changes instead of charge carrier effects in semiconductors.
When it comes to overcurrent protection ofelectronic equipment, fuses have long been the standard solution.They come in a wide variety of ratings and mounting styles to fitvirtually any application.
Littelfuse
Bourns
Eaton Bussmann
Bel Fuse
TE Connectivity
EPCOS
Murata Electronics North America
Schurter
Texas Instruments
Vishay BC Components
Amphenol Advanced Sensors
HUAAN Limited
Multicomp
ATC Semitec
TYCO Electronics
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Polymer Type
Ceramic Type
Telephone
Alarm Systems
Set-Top Boxes
VOIP Equipment
Automotive
Others
