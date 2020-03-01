Global Pruritus Therapeutics Market [By Product (Corticosteroids, Antihistamines, Local Anesthetics, Counterirritants, Immunosuppressant, Calcineurin Inhibitors, and Others); By Disease Type (Atopic Dermatitis, Allergic Contact Dermatitis, Urticaria, and Others); and By Regions]: Market size and Forecast, 2018 – 2026

The Global Pruritus Therapeutics Market is anticipated to reach over USD 17,275.12 Million by 2026, according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research

Pruritus, also known as itch disorder can be triggered by several ailments ranging from dermatological disorders such as mycoses, atopic dermatitis, chickenpox, and contact dermatitis, Pruritus is interrelated with the dermatologic and systemic causes. A typical itching generally forms the diagnosis of a key dermatologic syndrome. Several skin diseases that are related to pruritus include renal pruritus, hematologic pruritus, cholestatic pruritus, idiopathic generalized pruritus, pruritus related to malignancy and endocrine pruritus. Renal pruritus can befall in people with chronic renal failure. Increased levels of ions such as calcium, phosphate, and magnesium are found in the skin of pruritic patients. Severe pruritus leads to scratching that causes secondary skin problems such as eczematization, dryness, infection, excoriation, Contact allergy, and lichenification.

The rising incidence of dermatological disorder influencing the occurrence of pruritus and subsequently, the rising demand for proper diagnostics as well as therapeutics to treat the such medical condition is anticipated to bolster the market growth. The rise in inorganic development strategies is recognized as one of the key factor boosting the growth of the pruritus therapeutic market. In addition, the key players of the pruritus therapeutic market are progressively adapting the growth strategies such as partnerships, regional acquirements, and mergers and acquisitions. Such growth strategies are anticipated to result in technological advancement owing to enhancement in the product portfolio and mutual collaboration in R&D further boosting the market growth.

The global Pruritus Therapeutics Market is segmented on the basis of product, disease type, and geography. On the basis of product, the global Pruritus Therapeutics Market is segmented into Corticosteroids, Antihistamines, Local Anesthetics, Counterirritants, Immunosuppressant, Calcineurin Inhibitors, and Others. In 2017, the corticosteroids are expected to dominate the market by product segment as corticosteroids are widely used as the first line of treatment. On the basis of disease type, the global Pruritus Therapeutics Market is segmented into Atopic Dermatitis, Allergic Contact Dermatitis, Urticaria, and Others. In 2017, Allergic contact dermatitis is estimated to dominate the market segment. It is the 3rd most general cause for patients seeking consultation with a dermatology specialist. Allergic contact dermatitis is commonly observed in women.

On the basis of region, the global Pruritus Therapeutics Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America was estimated to dominate the global pruritus therapeutics market. The dominance is majorly due to The presence of favorable government initiatives and the introduction of new products. Moreover, rising incidence of target disorders and the existence of pruritus inducing climatic disorders in this region are anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global Pruritus Therapeutics Market. Growing incidence of atopic dermatitis and urticarial and presence of unmet healthcare organization needs are the factors attributed to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Some major key players in global Pruritus Therapeutics Market include Pruritus Therapeutics Market includes Allergan Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., CARA Therapeutics, Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. among others.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Pruritus Therapeutics Market Insights

3.1. Pruritus Therapeutics– Industry snapshot

3.2. Pruritus Therapeutics- Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Pruritus Therapeutics Market dynamics

3.3.1. Pruritus Therapeutics– Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Pruritus Therapeutics Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Pruritus Therapeutics Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Pruritus Therapeutics Market opportunity analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Pruritus Therapeutics Market PEST analysis, 2017

3.5.1. Pruritus Therapeutics Industry trends

3.5.2. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Pruritus Therapeutics Market Size and Forecast by Product

4.1. Key findings

4.2. Corticosteroids

4.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.3. Antihistamines

4.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.4. Local Anesthetics

4.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.5. Counterirritants

4.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.6. Immunosuppressant

4.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.7. Calcineurin Inhibitors

4.7.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.8. Others

4.8.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5. Pruritus Therapeutics Market Size and Forecast by Disease Type

5.1. Key findings

5.2. Atopic Dermatitis

5.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.3. Allergic Contact Dermatitis

5.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.4. Urticaria

5.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6. Pruritus Therapeutics Market Size and Forecast by Regions

6.1. Key findings

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Product, 2017 – 2026

6.2.2. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Disease Type, 2017 – 2026

6.2.3. U.S.

6.2.3.1. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Product, 2017 – 2026

6.2.3.2. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Disease Type, 2017 – 2026

6.2.4. Canada

6.2.4.1. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Product, 2017 – 2026

6.2.4.2. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Disease Type, 2017 – 2026

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Product, 2017 – 2026

6.3.2. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Disease Type, 2017 – 2026

6.3.3. Germany

6.3.3.1. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Product, 2017 – 2026

6.3.3.2. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Disease Type, 2017 – 2026

6.3.4. UK

6.3.4.1. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Product, 2017 – 2026

6.3.4.2. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Disease Type, 2017 – 2026

6.3.5. France

6.3.5.1. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Product, 2017 – 2026

6.3.5.2. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Disease Type, 2017 – 2026

6.3.6. Italy

6.3.6.1. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Product, 2017 – 2026

6.3.6.2. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Disease Type, 2017 – 2026

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.4.1. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Product, 2017 – 2026

6.4.2. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Disease Type, 2017 – 2026

6.4.3. China

6.4.3.1. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Product, 2017 – 2026

6.4.3.2. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Disease Type, 2017 – 2026

6.4.4. India

6.4.4.1. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Product, 2017 – 2026

6.4.4.2. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Disease Type, 2017 – 2026

6.4.5. Japan

6.4.5.1. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Product, 2017 – 2026

6.4.5.2. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Disease Type, 2017 – 2026

6.4.6. Australia

6.4.6.1. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Product, 2017 – 2026

6.4.6.2. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Disease Type, 2017 – 2026

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Product, 2017 – 2026

6.5.2. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Disease Type, 2017 – 2026

6.5.3. Brazil

6.5.3.1. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Product, 2017 – 2026

6.5.3.2. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Disease Type, 2017 – 2026

6.5.4. Mexico

6.5.4.1. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Product, 2017 – 2026

6.5.4.2. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Disease Type, 2017 – 2026

6.6. Middle East & Africa

6.6.1. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Product, 2017 – 2026

6.6.2. Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Disease Type, 2017 – 2026

7. Company Profiles

7.1. Allergan Inc.

7.1.1. Overview

7.1.2. Financials

7.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.4. Recent Developments

7.2. Amgen Inc.

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Financials

7.2.3. Product Benchmarking

7.2.4. Recent Developments

7.3. Astellas Pharma Inc.

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Financials

7.3.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.4. Recent Developments

7.4. CARA Therapeutics

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Financials

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Recent Developments

7.5. Novartis AG

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Financials

7.5.3. Product Benchmarking

7.5.4. Recent Developments

7.6. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

7.6.1. Overview

Continue…

Note: The study forecast period can be customize as per the request

