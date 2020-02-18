Global Proximity Mobile Payment Market Research Report 2019 Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Proximity Mobile Payment Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Proximity Mobile Payment – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Description:

In 2017, the global Proximity Mobile Payment market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Proximity Mobile Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Proximity Mobile Payment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Samsung Electronics

Visa

Apple

Alphabet

Square

ACI

PayPal

Starbucks

Mastercard

CVS

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3611270-global-proximity-mobile-payment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Contact

Contactless

Market segment by Application, split into

Department store

Supermarket

Convenience store

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Proximity Mobile Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Proximity Mobile Payment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Proximity Mobile Payment are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3611270-global-proximity-mobile-payment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Proximity Mobile Payment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Contact

1.4.3 Contactless

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Proximity Mobile Payment Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Department store

1.5.3 Supermarket

1.5.4 Convenience store

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Proximity Mobile Payment Market Size

2.2 Proximity Mobile Payment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Proximity Mobile Payment Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Proximity Mobile Payment Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Samsung Electronics

12.1.1 Samsung Electronics Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Proximity Mobile Payment Introduction

12.1.4 Samsung Electronics Revenue in Proximity Mobile Payment Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

12.2 Visa

12.2.1 Visa Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Proximity Mobile Payment Introduction

12.2.4 Visa Revenue in Proximity Mobile Payment Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Visa Recent Development

12.3 Apple

12.3.1 Apple Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Proximity Mobile Payment Introduction

12.3.4 Apple Revenue in Proximity Mobile Payment Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Apple Recent Development

12.4 Alphabet

12.4.1 Alphabet Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Proximity Mobile Payment Introduction

12.4.4 Alphabet Revenue in Proximity Mobile Payment Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Alphabet Recent Development

12.5 Square

12.5.1 Square Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Proximity Mobile Payment Introduction

12.5.4 Square Revenue in Proximity Mobile Payment Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Square Recent Development

12.6 ACI

12.6.1 ACI Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Proximity Mobile Payment Introduction

12.6.4 ACI Revenue in Proximity Mobile Payment Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 ACI Recent Development

12.7 PayPal

12.7.1 PayPal Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Proximity Mobile Payment Introduction

12.7.4 PayPal Revenue in Proximity Mobile Payment Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 PayPal Recent Development

12.8 Starbucks

12.8.1 Starbucks Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Proximity Mobile Payment Introduction

12.8.4 Starbucks Revenue in Proximity Mobile Payment Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Starbucks Recent Development

12.9 Mastercard

12.9.1 Mastercard Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Proximity Mobile Payment Introduction

12.9.4 Mastercard Revenue in Proximity Mobile Payment Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Mastercard Recent Development

12.10 CVS

12.10.1 CVS Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Proximity Mobile Payment Introduction

12.10.4 CVS Revenue in Proximity Mobile Payment Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 CVS Recent Development

Continued…..

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3611270

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)