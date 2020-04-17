In this report, the Global Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-protocatechuic-acid-cas-99-50-3-market-overview-and-outlook-report-2019



This report studies the Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) market, Protocatechuic acid (PCA) is a dihydroxybenzoic acid, a type of phenolic acid. It is a major metabolite of antioxidant polyphenols found in green tea. It has mixed effects on normal and cancer cells in in vitro and in vivo studies.

Natural extraction and chemical synthesis are major ways to produce protocatechuic acid. Production cost of natural extraction is relatively high, which makes the process less feasible. Currently Xi’an Season is extracting protocatechuic acid from the leaves of the holly branch. Taizhou Zhongda Chemical, Aktin Chemical and Henan Lyle Wormwood produce protocatechuic acid from chemical synthesis of Vanillin. Taizhou Zhongda Chemical is the largest supplier with capacity of 50.0 MT per year.

The downstream of protocatechuic acid can be classified as Medicine, Chemical, etc. It is mainly used in the fields of pharmaceutical synthesis, organic intermediate synthesis, dye synthesis and chemical reagents. Medicine is the major application of protocatechuic acid with market share of 72.91% in 2017. Protocatechuic acid is widely used to produce many medical products such as erlotinib (antineoplastic), veratridine (sodium channel inactivation inhibitor), hydrochloric acid Mai Pi skin Lin (respiratory drug), Picatin II (treatment of hepatitis B), itopride hydrochloride (new gastrointestinal motility drug), etc.

The global Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Taizhou Zhongda Chemical

Henan Lyle Wormwood

Aktin Chemical

Xi’an Season

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Chemical Synthesis

Plant Extraction

Segment by Application

Medicine

Chemical

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-protocatechuic-acid-cas-99-50-3-market-overview-and-outlook-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com