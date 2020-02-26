GLOBAL PROTEIN SUPPLEMENTS MARKET 2018 – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS, PRODUCTION, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global market size of Protein Supplements in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Protein Supplements in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Protein Supplements market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Protein supplements are dietary supplements and protein bar.
The market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing consumer awareness toward maintaining a healthy diet and leading an active lifestyle.
In addition, increasing innovation in the manufacturing of proteins containing a broad range of amino acids, targeting specified functions including energy balance, weight loss, muscle repair, and satiety is expected to promote the industry expansion.
In 2017, the global Protein Supplements market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Protein Supplements market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Protein Supplements include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Protein Supplements include
Glanbia
GNC
NOW Foods
NBTY
IOVATE
Quest Nutrition
Market Size Split by Type
Protein Powder
Protein Bar
Ready to Drink
Market Size Split by Application
Sports Nutrition
Functional Foods
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Protein Supplements market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Protein Supplements market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Protein Supplements manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Protein Supplements with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Protein Supplements submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
