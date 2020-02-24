Global Protein Purification and Isolation Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

The global protein purification and isolation market is accounted to reach USD 10,328.02 million by 2025 from USD 5,580.31 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as increasing importance of identification of new ligands, technological development towards rapid purification kits, paradigm shift towards automated instrumentation for protein purification and increasing growth of proteomics market.

The key market players for global protein purification and isolation market are listed below;

ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

GE Healthcare

QIAGEN

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.

Agilent

Promega Corporation

Purolite

BioVision, Inc.

Expedeon Ltd.

The market is further segmented into;

Technology

Product Type

Application

End-User

Geography

The global protein purification & isolation market is segmented on the basis of technology into ultrafiltration, precipitation, preparative chromatography techniques, electrophoresis, western blotting (immunoblotting), dialysis and diafiltration and centrifugation. In 2018, precipitation is expected to dominate the protein purification & isolation market with 25.9% market share and is expected to reach USD 2,850.93 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The preparative chromatography techniques are further sub segmented into affinity chromatography, ion exchange chromatography, reverse phase chromatography, hydrophobic interaction chromatography (HIC) and size exclusion chromatography (gel filtration). The affinity chromatography is further sub segmented into immobilized metal ion affinity chromatography, immunoaffinity chromatography and bead based chromatography. The electrophoresis is further sub segmented into gel electrophoresis, isoelectric focusing and capillary electrophoresis.

The global protein purification & isolation market is segmented on the basis of product type into instruments and consumables. In 2018, instruments is expected to dominate the protein purification & isolation market with 63.7% market share and is expected to reach USD 6,678.45 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The instruments are further sub segmented into purification systems and software. The consumables are further sub segmented into kits, reagents, columns, resins, beads and others.

The global protein purification & isolation market is segmented on the basis of application into drug screening, target identification, biomarker discovery, protein-protein interaction studies, protein therapeutics and disease diagnosis and monitoring. In 2018, drug screening is expected to dominate the protein purification & isolation market with 25.1% market share and is expected to reach USD 2,644.53 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global protein purification & isolation market is segmented on the basis of end user into biotech & pharma industries, contract research organization, academic research institutes, hospital and diagnosis centers. In 2018, biotech & pharma industries is expected to dominate the protein purification & isolation market with 34.3% market share and is expected to reach 3,670.32 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Based on geography, the global protein purification & isolation market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North- America,

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

