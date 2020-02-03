Global Prosthetic Market to 2025 with Patents and Expiry Dates for Major Products by Leading Suppliers

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Prosthetic Market Insights, Forecast To 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report studies the global Prosthetic market status and forecast, categorizes the global Prosthetic market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region.



The global Prosthetic market is valued at 1478.93 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1942.3 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.05% during 2018-2025.

Top Prosthetic Manufacturers Covered in this report: Production, Revenue and Market Share

Otto Bock

Ossur

Proteor

Fillauer

Ohio Willow Wood

Trulife

Blatchford

Streifeneder

College Park

Others

Market Breakdown by Regions: Prosthetic Production (K Units) and Value (Revenue: Million US$)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa



Market Breakdown by Type: Prosthetic Production (K Units) and Revenue (Million US$)

Lower Body Prosthetic

Upper Body Prosthetic

Market Breakdown by Application: Prosthetic Consumption (K Units)

Vascular Disease Amputees

Truma Disease Amputees

Congenital Disabilities Amputees

Note: The base year used for company profiles is 2017; where information was not available for the base year, the previous year was considered.

