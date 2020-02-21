Global Prosthetic Liners Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Prosthetic Liners Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

The prosthetic liner acts as a sort of “second skin” between the movable soft tissue of the residual limb (muscles, tissue, skin) and the hard shell of the socket. This reduces movement and friction between the skin and prosthetic socket and therefore reduces the forces in the socket described earlier. The prosthetic liner connects your residual limb to the prosthetic, cushioning the sensitive skin on the residual limb and thereby alleviating problems such as pressure points.

Global Prosthetic Liners market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Ottobock

Ossur

Willow Wood

ALPS

Blatchford

Fillauer Europe AB

Streifeneder USA

Freedom Innovations

Medi

SILIPOS HOLDING

Ortho

College Park Industries

ST&G Corporation

Engineered Silicone Products

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Silicone Liner

PUR liner

TPE Liner

By End-User / Application

Leg Disabled People

Arm Disabled People

