Global Prostate Biopsy Needle Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Prostate Biopsy Needle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Prostate Biopsy Needle in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bard Medical

Coloplast

Cook Medical

PURE Medical Device

Protek Medical Products

Boston Scientific

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Semi-automatic Type

Automatic Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Tissue Sampling

Absorbing Cell

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Prostate Biopsy Needle Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Semi-automatic Type

1.2.2 Automatic Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Tissue Sampling

1.3.2 Absorbing Cell

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Bard Medical

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Prostate Biopsy Needle Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Bard Medical Prostate Biopsy Needle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Coloplast

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Prostate Biopsy Needle Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Coloplast Prostate Biopsy Needle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Cook Medical

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Prostate Biopsy Needle Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Cook Medical Prostate Biopsy Needle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 PURE Medical Device

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Prostate Biopsy Needle Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 PURE Medical Device Prostate Biopsy Needle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Protek Medical Products

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Prostate Biopsy Needle Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Protek Medical Products Prostate Biopsy Needle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Boston Scientific

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Prostate Biopsy Needle Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Boston Scientific Prostate Biopsy Needle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

