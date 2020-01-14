Global Propylene Oxide Market Growth Will Escalate Rapidly 2018-2025 by Global Top Brands -LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., The Dow Chemicals, SK Chemicals, Royal Dutch Shell, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC., AGC Chemicals, Repsol, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

“Global Propylene Oxide Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025” has been included in the enormous research repository of Data Bridge Market Research that compiles various facets of the Global Propylene Oxide Market at a global level portraying a holistic analysis of the marketplace along with intelligence on key participants. The report covers an unbiased analysis on various market aspects, emphasizing major trends giving direction to the market, key opportunities paving new growth avenues, key drivers pushing the market’s growth and challenges and restraints hindering the market for Propylene Oxide across the globe.

Global propylene oxide market accounted for USD 13.51 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Drivers:

Rising demand for propylene oxide from end-use industries

Demand for polyether polyols for the production of polyurethanes

Market Restraint:

Toxicity of propylene oxide

New bio-based feedstock for polyurethane

Price volatility of raw materials

Key questions answered in this report

What will be the market size in 2024 and what will the growth rate? What are the key market trends? What is driving this market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Market Overview:

Production process

Chlorohydrin

Styrene monomer

TBA co-product

Hydrogen peroxide

Cumene-based

Application

Polyether polyols,

Propylene glycol

Glycol ethers, and others.

End-user

Automotive,

Building & construction,

Chemical & pharmaceutical,

Textile & furnishing, packaging,

Electronics and others.

Geography

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Top Competitors:

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.,

The Dow Chemicals,

SK Chemicals,

Royal Dutch Shell,

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.,

BASF SE,

Huntsman International LLC.,

AGC Chemicals,

Repsol,

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited,

Air Liquide,

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.,

China Petrochemical Corporation,

Eastman Chemical Company,

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.,

LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION,

Petro China International Co., Ltd.,

Ineos Group Limited,

Tokuyama Corporation,

Hanwha Group and many more.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

