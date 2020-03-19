Global Proppant Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Proppant market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Proppant market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Proppant market status and forecast, categorizes the global Proppant market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Proppant is a solid material that is designed to keep a hydraulic fracture open during treatment. It is usually sand grain or a man-made proppant that includes high-strength ceramic materials like resin-coated sand. The materials should be chosen carefully as they should be permeable to gas so as to withstand the closure stresses and prop the fractures. Proppants can be sorted by their size and sphericity. They also provide a channel for production of fluid. Moreover, a suitable Proppant has a positive impact on the output rate of a well.

North America is estimated to be the largest market for proppant. The U.S. is expected to be the largest market for proppants in North America during the forecast period.

The global Proppant market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Carbo Ceramics

Saint-Gobain

U.S. Silica Holdings

JSC Borovichi Refractories

Yixing Orient Petroleum Proppant

Minerao Curimbaba

China Gengsheng Minerals

Fairmount Santrol

Superior Silica Sands

Hi-Crush Partners

Hexion

Unimin

Preferred Sands

Fores

Badger Mining Corporation (BMC)

Smart Sand

Mississippi Sand

Changqing Proppant

Yangquan Changqing Petroleum Proppant

Eagle Materials

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Frac Sand Proppant

Resin-coated Proppant

Ceramic Proppant

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Coal Bed Methane

Shale Gas

Tight Gas

Other Applications

Shale Oil

LNG

Tight Oil

