Global Propionic Acid Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Propionic acid is a three-carbon carboxylic acid with a molecular formula of CH3CH2COOH. It is a clear, colorless liquid with a pungent odor. Propionic acid is an ideal preservative, it can inhibit the growth of molds and bacteria, so propionic acid and derivatives are largely used as feed and food preservatives. Nowadays, growing high quality animal feed consumption has led to increased feed preservatives demand which in turn is expected to drive propionic acid market growth. Besides, the product also finds applications in food & grain preservatives, herbicides and chemical & pharmaceutical industry.

The global propionic acid market is led by EU and US. EU is the largest regional market accounting for over 39% of global propionic acid market demand in 2014. Asia Pacific is the most rapidly developing regional market for propionic acid.

The market for propionic acid is highly concentrated. Key market players include BASF SE, the Dow Chemical Company, Perstorp Holding GmbH and Eastman Chemical Company.

Propionic acid’s demand is heavily dependent on animal feeds, food grains, packaged food and bakery products. Consequently, demand will be regardless of the shape of the economy.

The global Propionic Acid market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Propionic Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Propionic Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Dow

Perstorp

Eastman

Daicel

Sasol

BASF-YPC

SINOPEC Qilu

Yancheng Huade

Yancheng Hongtai

Shanghai Jianbei

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Oxo process

Reppe process

By-product process

Segment by Application

Grain and feed preservatives

Calcium and sodium salts

Herbicides

Cellulose acetate propionate

Others

