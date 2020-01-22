Global Propanol Market Is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Propanol Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Propanol is a colorless alcohol typically available in two types of isomers: iso-propanol and n-propanol. Isopropanol was one of the first petrochemicals discovered in the ’1960s. It is used in various applications such as cosmetics, personal care products, deicers, resins, paints, pharmaceuticals, inks, and adhesives, as also as a chemical intermediate to manufacture various chemicals such as methyl isobutyl ketone (MIBK), isopropyl esters, isopropyl amines, acetone, glycerol, and isopropyl acetates. N-propanol is a used in the coatings industry as a medium-volatile alcohol for improving the drying characteristics of alkyd resins, electro deposition paints, and baking finishes.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, CSA Global, European Paints Association, World Petrochemical Organization, Indian Petrochemical Institute, FAO, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global propanol market. The global propanol market is fragmented, however few global producers dominate the market. Key players include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc, ExxonMobil Corporation, Tokuyama Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., and Oxea GmbH amongst other manufacturers. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

