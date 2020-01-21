Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Ca Technologies

Changepoint

Clarizen

HPE

Microsoft

Oracle

Planview

Planisware

SAP

Servicenow

Software AG

Upland

Celoxis Technologies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

ITES and telecommunication

Retail and consumer goods

Manufacturing

Healthcare and life sciences

Government and public sector

Others

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3316066-global-project-portfolio-management-ppm-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Project Portfolio Management (PPM)

1.1 Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Overview

1.1.1 Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market by Type

1.3.1 Software

1.3.2 Services

1.4 Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

1.4.2 ITES and telecommunication

1.4.3 Retail and consumer goods

1.4.4 Manufacturing

1.4.5 Healthcare and life sciences

1.4.6 Government and public sector

1.4.7 Others

2 Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Ca Technologies

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Changepoint

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Clarizen

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 HPE

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Microsoft

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Oracle

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Planview

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Planisware

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 SAP

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Servicenow

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Software AG

3.12 Upland

3.13 Celoxis Technologies

4 Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Project Portfolio Management (PPM) in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Project Portfolio Management (PPM)

Continued….

Contact Us: [email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)