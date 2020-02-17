GLOBAL PRODUCT LIFECYCLE MANAGEMENT CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS AND RETAIL 2019 MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

The use of PLM as a strategic enabler is revolutionary for companies. Most retail, footwear, and apparel companies have ‘revenue growth’ as their corporate strategic goal. It is achieved through continuous product innovations, for which, robust product development integrated with PLM is a must. Companies need to deploy strategies such as high stock keeping unit (SKU) counts and global collaboration to keep a pace with rapidly changing customer demands. However, these strategies can make innovative processes and systems appear like a barrier. PLM is used as a strategic enabler as it helps transform processes and people. It enables technology for driving digitalization in order to support businesses in achieving innovation-driven revenue growth through an innovative, cost-effective, and time saving product management process.

In 2018, the global Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (PLM CP&R) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (PLM CP&R) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (PLM CP&R) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP S.E

Dassault Systems

Autodesk Inc.

HP Inc.

Dell

Cisco Systems, Inc.

10ZiG Technology

Acer Inc.

Advantech Co.，Ltd

Request for free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3779847-global-product-lifecycle-management-consumer-packaged-goods-and

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Enterprise

Cloud

SaaS

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Packaged Goods

Consumer Goods

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3779847-global-product-lifecycle-management-consumer-packaged-goods-and

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (PLM CP&R) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Enterprise

1.4.3 Cloud

1.4.4 SaaS

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (PLM CP&R) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Consumer Packaged Goods

1.5.3 Consumer Goods

1.5.4 Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Accenture

12.1.1 Accenture Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (PLM CP&R) Introduction

12.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (PLM CP&R) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Accenture Recent Development

12.2 IBM Corporation

12.2.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (PLM CP&R) Introduction

12.2.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (PLM CP&R) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Oracle Corporation

12.3.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (PLM CP&R) Introduction

12.3.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (PLM CP&R) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

12.4 SAP S.E

12.4.1 SAP S.E Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (PLM CP&R) Introduction

12.4.4 SAP S.E Revenue in Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (PLM CP&R) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 SAP S.E Recent Development

12.5 Dassault Systems

12.5.1 Dassault Systems Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (PLM CP&R) Introduction

12.5.4 Dassault Systems Revenue in Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (PLM CP&R) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Dassault Systems Recent Development

12.6 Autodesk Inc.

12.6.1 Autodesk Inc. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (PLM CP&R) Introduction

12.6.4 Autodesk Inc. Revenue in Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (PLM CP&R) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Autodesk Inc. Recent Development

12.7 HP Inc.

12.7.1 HP Inc. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (PLM CP&R) Introduction

12.7.4 HP Inc. Revenue in Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (PLM CP&R) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 HP Inc. Recent Development

12.8 Dell

12.8.1 Dell Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (PLM CP&R) Introduction

12.8.4 Dell Revenue in Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (PLM CP&R) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Dell Recent Development

12.9 Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.9.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (PLM CP&R) Introduction

12.9.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue in Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (PLM CP&R) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Development

12.10 10ZiG Technology

12.10.1 10ZiG Technology Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (PLM CP&R) Introduction

12.10.4 10ZiG Technology Revenue in Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (PLM CP&R) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 10ZiG Technology Recent Development

12.11 Acer Inc.

12.12 Advantech Co.，Ltd

Continued…..

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3779847

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3779847-global-product-lifecycle-management-consumer-packaged-goods-and